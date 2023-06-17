Letter: History is following our last president

History is following our 45th president. In our country’s 247 years, we’ve had 46 presidents. Not one has been indicted twice after serving.

Many of us, including myself, have criticized our 45th president for his actions. But ironically, all of us are to blame for his continued behavior.

We voted him in, made excuses, and defended his actions. Most of his followers will continue to verbally and violently defend our 45th president. I trust that the normal Republican Party will not allow this to happen.

What is wrong with us? Most of us can’t stand the thought of four more years. We thought we had moved away from the drama when 2020 happened.

The fact that our 45th president could be the next president makes me sick.

We need to stop this madness. God help us.

Paul Kristoffersen

Fontana, Wisconsin