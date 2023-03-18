Letter: Support laws to end declawing cats

As a global leader in the movement to protect and improve cats lives, Alley Cat Allies has helped many cats suffering from the unnecessary and cruel procedure known as declawing. It should be called deknuckling. The only remedy for these maimed cats is often aggressive lifetime pain management or surgery to salvage the mutilated paw. But the damage done by declawing can never be totally repaired. The only way to protect cats is to outlaw the procedure. Illinois lawmakers can do this by passing House Bill 1533, currently before the legislature.

Declawing is the needless, cruel and inhumane surgical amputation of around 18 of the cat’s last joints. The bones, tendons, nerves and ligaments in each paw are severed.

The Illinois State Veterinary Medical Association claims that the bill threatens the veterinary profession. Preventing suffering and unnecessary surgeries is not a threat to the profession, but it reinforces the veterinarian’s oath to relieve animal suffering.

Coryn Julien

Bethesda, Maryland