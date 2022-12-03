Letter: Stuff the Stocking for Zach

Zach Brokaw’s mission in life was to make the world a kinder place. Sadly, he died at age 20 after falling asleep behind the wheel. Hence the birth of Stuff the Stocking for Zach.

Zach was my only child. This fundraiser was created as something positive to focus on and a way to benefit the community, while honoring something he was passionate about. Zach was an Eagle Scout, and from a very young age he felt compelled to help others.

Donations collected will fund our Share the Love Giveaway, when we will be surprising people throughout February with random acts of kindness done in his memory.

Our goal is to bring hope into people’s hearts during these uncertain times. Recipients may include families facing medical and/or financial issues, veterans, the homeless, seniors or someone just going through a difficult time. We may assist with auto repairs, veterinary bills, groceries and more.

In addition to helping local families, this year we will be personally lending assistance to families living in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, an area that held a very special place in Zach’s heart which faced mass destruction from Hurricane Ian.

Donations may be sent to Diane Brokaw, P.O. Box 762, Wonder Lake, IL 60097, or through Zelle or PayPal (using “send to a friend” option only) via dianebrokaw@juno.com.

Donations of any amount are appreciated and will be accepted through Jan. 10. For questions, call 815-276-4194. Together we can make a difference.

Diane Brokaw

Woodstock