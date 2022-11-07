Letter: Defeat Republicans at the polls

The right-wing propaganda machine has ramped up its lies, debunking conspiracies, hatred and fear-mongering projections about the Safe-T Act, critical race theory and open borders nonsense. Socialism benefits mostly the rich. Due to the lack of gun control regulations, crime rates are highest in red states. Obnoxious TV ads blaming Democrats for worldwide inflation caused by the greed of corporate oligarchs, fossil fuel plutocrats and pariah despots exploit Americans while reaping enormous profits.

One example is the Dan Proft-run Play by the Rules PAC, spreading lies, fear and hatred to gullible citizens.

The billionaire oligarchs funding Republicans and our courts have the goal of destroying democracy, thus our Republic, to maintain a minority rule over the majority.

Most Congressional Republican voted against child tax credits, universal pre-K, the economy-saving American Rescue Act, the PACT Act for veterans, Hi Tech manufacturing, the CHIPS Act, generational infrastructure improvements, nationwide broadband, Medicare negotiating drug and insulin price caps, holding corporate greed in check through legislation, and a clean green energy economic boom that will benefit every American, our energy independence, and Mother Earth.

Every time Democrats voted yes for these achievements, Republicans voted no against America and their own constituents.

Fellow Democrats, independents and pragmatic Republicans, vote this MAGA party out at every level. The economy will heal itself through competition. Democracy will only be saved with a vote.

Bob Janz

McHenry