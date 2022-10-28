Letter: Thank you Congressman Foster

My family and I are forever grateful to Congressman Bill Foster for giving my daughter, Erin, the opportunity to work at Electronic Theater Controls, which was Foster’s first business venture, at the age of 19.

My daughter was a Special Education student in high school when she started her first after-school job at ETC, along with others with special needs. She learned to wrap and package precious lenses to be sent to theatrical businesses all over the United States. Erin’s self-esteem soared in those years along with her ability to interact with her fellow employees and earn her first paycheck. It was without a doubt a highlight of her life.

Bill Foster’s commitment to making the world a better place started at a very young age. This most exceptional man is a blessing to have representing us in the Congress of the United States.

Linda Rice

Austin, Texas