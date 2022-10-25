Letter: Obama warned us

On the eve of the 2020 Iowa caucuses, Politico lobbed a grenade at Joe Biden’s campaign. Prior to former President Barack Obama formerly endorsing Biden, the former VP was attempting to use the Obama card. Even though Biden had faithfully served him for eight years, the money quote from former President Obama was cutting: “Don’t underestimate Joe’s ability to [expletive] things up.” It isn’t only that President Biden’s policies aren’t working, he continues to insist they are. Against the everyday experience of ordinary Americans, his approval ratings and the reluctance of Democratic candidates to appear with him in public say otherwise.

So, spin an unpleasant reality and call $740 billion in green spending, the “Inflation Reduction Act” and voila, you’re defeating inflation. The reason Democratic candidates talk about Trump and abortion is that they don’t have anything good to say on crime or the cost of living. Vice President Kamala Harris tells us our border is secure and anyway it’s Trump’s fault. So why are thousands of undocumented persons arriving in northern sanctuary cities courtesy of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s buses or Mr. Biden’s midnight flights.

The president has called half of Americans semi-fascists, and the Democrats have launched a spending spree designed to reshape America radically. My wife and I have seen our retirement accounts go negative worse than the Great Recession of 2008-09. My question is: Are you better off today than you were a year ago? Vote accordingly.

Robert Gebhardt

Johnsburg