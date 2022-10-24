Letter: Mahady for McHenry County clerk

Mary Mahady stands out as the superior candidate for McHenry County clerk.

Our last two county clerks had questionable performances characterized by many election errors. In contrast, new neighbors and friends spoke of admirable things Mary has done as McHenry Township assessor. I can share one of those stories leaving a strong impression of Mary’s character as one who works for the betterment of McHenry County residents.

Our neighbor bought a home in Wonder Lake with a disability settlement. Unbeknownst to him, the purchase of the house included four other nonadjacent parcels of land so small they were unusable, yet a significant financial tax burden. Mary overheard him trying to do something about at a County Board meeting unsuccessfully. She handed him her card, saying to call her so she could help him figure things out. He called and she was able to correct the situation.

Mary took the initiative because she cares. She cares enough to fix the problems plaguing the McHenry County Clerk’s Office for years. No matter what political party, electing an official who cares about us and will run an efficient operation and eliminate mistakes is key. We need someone hard working and honest who cares about serving all McHenry County residents fairly.

I can enthusiastically and confidently vote for Mary as someone who will help make McHenry County better. I hope you will join me in voting for Mary Mahady for county clerk.

Deb Webb

Wonder Lake