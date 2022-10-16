Letter: Controversy well covered now

How many more front page feature articles are we going to get about UpRising Bakery? Are we up to four now, or is it five? It is my understanding that UpRising wants to sponsor drag queen shows that children can attend. Some in the community support this and others don’t. I can only assume that many in the community have never attended a drag queen revue. They should probably look into what it’s all about and then decide what is best for their kids. In any case, I think the big controversy has been pretty well covered by now.

Dan Parker

McHenry