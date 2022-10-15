Letter: Reelect Kelli Wegener

With a background in bank auditing, District Five candidate Kelli Wegener is exactly the kind of financially astute McHenry County Board member we need. Over the last four years on the County Board, Kelli has asked tough questions, scrutinized budgets, and ensured that dollars are being spent responsibly. Her passion for her community and district, which now includes parts of McHenry, Holiday Hills and Cary, is evident in the work she’s put in to ensure that residents have access to clean water and flood mitigation. Kelli is committed to the community at large, and her involvement in organizations like Home of the Sparrow demonstrates her leadership and her willingness to tackle tough challenges. We need Kelli’s experience and passion to continue. Reelect Kelli Wegener on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Suzanne Hoban

Woodstock