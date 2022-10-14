Letter: A thank you to the community

The McHenry Lions Club wishes to thank the community for the generous support of our Sept. 9 Golf Scramble Fundraiser, held at Boone Creek Golf Club. This was our first outing and we were overwhelmed by the wonderful support of the McHenry and Wonder Lake business communities.

Dollars raised from this successful event will go toward funding our McHenry Lions Club philanthropy for the coming year. Some of our recipients will include children and adults in McHenry and Wonder Lake in need of eyeglasses or hearing aids and student scholarships to attend Camp Lions, which is a camp designed for children with visual impairments, as well as Lions of Illinois Foundation Low Vision Screening Clinics. In addition, we will award scholarships to McHenry High School seniors who plan to attend McHenry County College and will provide funding for area food pantries. Our club will also support Lions Club Leader Dogs for the Blind and Vision Research.

The 1.4 million members that serve over 45,000 clubs from over 200 countries make Lions Club International the world’s largest service club organization. For more information, check us out on Facebook or our website. Contact our president Gary Peterson at 312-523-8476 or email mchenrylionsclub@gmail.com.

Gene Smith

Event Chairman, McHenry Lions Club