Letter: Kurtz for McHenry County treasurer

As an independent voter, I choose candidates based on their experience, integrity and values. I am supporting Donna Kurtz for McHenry County treasurer.

Donna has a strong track record of public service, both as a trustee at McHenry County College and a McHenry County Board member. She has served with honesty and transparency. She educates herself about issues and is a good listener. Her professional experience includes three decades in banking and financial management.

Donna will continue the legacy of retiring county Treasurer Glenda Miller and her team with their high standards for excellence and is endorsed by Glenda. Donna is a woman of integrity and I encourage you to vote for her as our next county treasurer.

Linnea Kooistra

Woodstock