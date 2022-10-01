Letter: Vote for Mary Mahady

During the 2020 presidential election, the extreme right noticed more Democrats than Republicans voted early using ballot drop boxes rather than on voting day. To prevent those citizens from readily casting their votes, the extreme right started pulling in ballot boxes.

Joe Tirio, the McHenry County clerk, runs the elections and is responsible for those ballot boxes. He started out with five ballot boxes but then tried to withdraw four of them. If it wasn’t for our County Board interfering and insisting that he leave the boxes, he would have gotten away with that.

Do you want someone that extreme to run our elections in the future?

Aside from the fact that he has yet to run an election that didn’t have serious mistakes, the fact that he would bend to the extreme right to impair a citizen’s right to vote is gravely concerning.

We need a new county clerk. Her name is Mary Mahady.

Early voting starts at the clerk’s office in the McHenry County government center on Thursday, Sept. 29. Don’t wait until Tuesday, Nov. 8, to stand in long lines to cast your vote. On Monday, Oct. 24, multiple voting sites will be available throughout the county, as well as drop boxes. They aren’t on the clerk’s website yet, but I would hope he would give the citizens of McHenry County the necessary information in a reasonable timeframe for them to make decisions as to how they will vote in this upcoming very significant election.

Whether you vote early in-person, by ballot box, or by mail, be sure to vote for Mary Mahady for McHenry County clerk.

Mika C. Weyland

Lake in the Hills