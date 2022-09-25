Letter: Mahady for County Clerk

Over the past several months, it’s become even more obvious how important voting can be to maintain our democracy. That is why the upcoming election for the McHenry County clerk is crucial. The clerk is responsible for efficient and unbiased elections. If done right, the clerk will make sure voters are notified where to vote, avoid ballot errors, promote voting by making polling locations easily accessible and consistent and avoid constantly moving or closing polling places unnecessarily.

Unfortunately, the present county clerk of McHenry County has not effectively provided these services. Ballot errors have occurred every election, polling places have not been identified correctly which is confusing to voters. Additionally, some polling places have been unnecessarily closed or moved long distances making it more difficult for voters in this county to be able to vote.

McHenry County deserves better. This is why I’m encouraging you to learn more about the past problems we have had with elections, then choose a candidate who can professionally oversee our elections to avoid these problems. Fortunately, we have a candidate running this year who has the skills and experience to restore trust in our election process. That person is Mary Mahady. Check out her website (https://www.marymahady.com/index.html) to explore why she has the qualifications and proven track record to get the job done.

Cathy Christensen

Woodstock