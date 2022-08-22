Letter: Casten a leader in combatting climate change

As a senior citizen, I am very concerned about how climate change will effect my children and grandchildren. We should all be concerned about the health of our mother Earth.

President Biden recently signed into law major climate change legislation, with the Inflation Reduction Act. In fact, U.S. Rep. Sean Casten (IL 6th District) was a big part of advocating for this Act. Casten has become known as the “go-to-guy” in Congress for knowledge on clean energy and climate change. Before being elected to Congress in 2018, he developed two successful clean energy businesses.

Casten states at frequent public appearances that one factor motivating him to run for office was to remove legal and regulatory impediments for businesses to adopt environmentally friendly practices. Casten has produced by introducing an admirable total of 45 bills since 2019 – 15 of which have been about positive climate action.

Two examples of Casten’s bills are the Bipartisan Promoting Grid Storage Act and the EV Grid Act. First, the Bipartisan Promoting Grid Storage Act would boost research and development of cutting-edge technologies to increase energy storage capabilities for America’s electric grid and enable the expanded use of clean energy. Second, The EV Grid Act directs the Department of Energy to conduct a study and develop a plan related to the ability of the electric system to meet the electricity demand of new electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

Sean Casten is a productive and forward thinking representative. We need to keep Rep. Sean Casten in Congress.

Dave Terrill

Elmhurst