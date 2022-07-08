Letter: The Supreme Court will never be free of bias

Supreme Court justices are never completely free of bias. As there is no one way to interpret the Constitution and legal precedent, how a justice thinks, how they interpret cases before them, is going to be influenced by their personal background and their legal and political history.

That said, we know the current supermajority on the court was manipulated by Republicans in Congress when Merrick Garland was not put forward during Obama’s presidency. We also know, now, recently appointed conservative justices misrepresented their bias during confirmation hearings, performing bait-and-switch routines on those who confirmed them, and on the American people.

Recent decisions regarding abortion and environmental regulation are devastating, but are only a small portion of the damage these justices can be expected to do to this nation over their full terms of service, decisions that will stand in opposition to the views of the majority of the American people.

Let us not forget it was the Republicans who promoted these travesties of “justice” we are now witnessing when we go to the polls in November, and in 2024.

It is particularly incumbent on young people, who often make their voices heard on social media, but lesser so in the voting booth, to rally behind and vote for those who most clearly support their freedoms, and their futures.

John Knewitz

Burlington