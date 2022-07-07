Letter: How to get people to vote

I want to thank Jake Griffin for the article in the Northwest Herald, Saturday, July 2, titled “Why so few Illinois voters cast ballots in the primary.” I do vote in most elections and I did vote June 28. I respect the process and my right to do so. As a voter, I have just two requests that I believe might help renew people’s desire to be heard.

First, if the voting date is to be moved to encourage turn out, move it to a meaningful date. Say, April 20 after most Americans have considered their income taxes, or maybe June 15 while property tax bills are fresh in the minds of voters. Understanding taxation is not the only motivation, it is also a time to consider how our elected officials are managing resources and serving the people.

Second, candidates should show the same respect to voters that other advertisers must. SimpleTextin,(simpletexting.com/in-depth-guide/sms-compliance-guide/text-message-laws-the-groups-who-make-them/), is a resource that clarifies respectful rules and calls out industry regulators like the FCC, FTC, etc. Example: “You cannot buy lists of phone numbers and add them as subscribers,” and “your consent must be in writing.” Without giving my consent, I received texts from judges, gubernatorial hopefuls and potential legislators all running in the primary. Not to mention the large amount of recycling that appeared in my mailbox.

People who do not vote seem to have lost faith in their ability to be heard. The problem is less about the voting laws presently debated and more about respect for the voters.

Less decisive politicking, respect for the voters and getting back to the responsible use of the taxpayer dollar might help to bring voters back to the polls.

Kimberley Schumacher

Bull Valley