Letter: Think of effects of fireworks on July 4

As we approach our country’s Independence Day celebrations, we often go out and buy illegal fireworks. What’s the harm? They help us to enjoy our weekend festivities.

Unfortunately, those views aren’t shared by many of our veterans, or by the wildlife and our pets. In 2015, Animal Control across the country reported a 30% increase in lost pets over the July 4 weekend. And it continues.

Many of us own dogs who are terrified of fireworks and storms. Do we all have to huddle with our traumatized pets, trying to console them through a weekend of noise, just so people can have a little illegal fun?

And our wildlife? Studies have been done showing birds die in great numbers over these noises. Animals are hit by vehicles in roads because they are fleeing in terror over this noise.

And most important, think about your veteran neighbor who may have PTSD. How is this celebrating our country?

Our police and sheriff’s departments don’t consider these fireworks as much of an issue, either. It is next to impossible to get something done, even though fireworks are against our laws.

Let’s be kind this year. Let’s stop the noise and get on with the celebrating. We are lucky to have the country we have, let’s not ruin it with trauma and death on our Independence Day.

Anne Blohm

Crystal Lake