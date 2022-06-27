Letter: What is the Lions Club?

What do Lions Clubs do? Lions Clubs mission: Assisting those, without their own resources, for vision and hearing needs. The McHenry Lions Club members are from both McHenry and Wonder Lake, helping residents in these areas:

Wonder Lake food pantry – donation and help.

FISH food pantry – donation and food drives.

Awarded two $500 scholarships to McHenry Community High School graduates to attend McHenry County College.

Assist with eye exams and glasses, particularly to school children.

Sponsored campers to attend Camp Lions – where impaired participants socialize with others in their similar situations.

Donated trees thru the City’s Arbor Day program.

Donated to the Food for Thought program at McHenry Community High School.

Sponsoring low vision and mobile hearing screening at McHenry Library on Wednesday, July 20.

Collect used eyeglasses and hearing aids for repurposing in third world countries.

The only way we can do this is with support from our community.

You can help. Support our club by purchasing food from our two food events – the Wonder Lake parade on Sunday, July 3 and McHenry Fiesta Days Art and Street Fair on Saturday, July 16.

We are also selling raffle tickets to win gift cards at Angelo’s, McHenry; drawing Saturday, July 16 at the Art and Street Fair.

All money raised from the public is directly spent on things we do in the community. We are all volunteers, not paid.

Join our group – members make our community better! Contact us on Facebook, email - Mchenrylionsclub@gmail.com, our webpage by Googling McHenry Lions Club or calling 630-809-7633.

Carol Perschke

McHenry