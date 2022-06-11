Letter: Vote for Colatorti for sheriff

As a McHenry County resident of 30 years, I believe it is time to consider a change at the top at the sheriff’s office. Tony Colatorti is not part of the “move up the ladder, mind your own business, don’t make waves and some day you may end up top cop at the sheriff’s office” way of doing things.

With well over 20 years of policing experience at numerous local police departments, Tony Colatorti worked hard and received promotions along the way at each department. Innovating stats and progressive changes have been the benchmarks of his career.

Tony has contributed greatly and unselfishly to each department he has worked with. He has a strong sense of business practices within his toolbox to handle the tremendous responsibilities of the sheriff’s office.

I have represented Tony in numerous real estate transactions. I have seen firsthand his passion for always taking the high road in his business dealings.

It is time for a change. Avoid the obvious and move on. You most assuredly will not be happy with the outcome of the “good old boy” network currently within the present sheriff’s office.

Tony Bellino

Algonquin