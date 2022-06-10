Letter: Keep McHenry County safe

We need leaders who can unite and ignite us. Everyone needs to work together to help each other.

Keeping lives safe and the well-being of our children are two of the most important investments we can make which is a statement from the Illinois Sheriff’s Association and I agree with this statement.

I am supporting and voting for Robb Tadelman because Robb has worked full-time for McHenry County Sheriff’s office for 18 years in various positions. He has and continues to uphold their core values of honor, professionalism, pride, engagement and service over self.

I will be voting for Robb Tadelman for sheriff on Tuesday, June 28, because he will continue to be a good example and he will continue to keep McHenry County safe. Please vote.

Julie Arza

Crystal Lake