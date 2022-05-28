Letter: Vote for Robb Tadelman

I do not usually like to vote in primary elections where I have to declare my party preference. However, for this election I am making an exception because I feel it is important to vote for one of the two Republican candidates running for the sheriff of McHenry County.

The candidate who I am supporting has extensive full-time experience in law enforcement and is currently the county’s undersheriff. He has the support of the Huntley Fire Union 4106, the chief of the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District and the mayors of Bull Valley, Cary, Crystal Lake, Huntley and Island Lake. He has managed a $40 million budget and has supervised a staff of 400 officers.

It is for this reason when I go to the polls on June 28 I will cast my ballot for Robb Tadelman.

Gail Frank

Lakewood