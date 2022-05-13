Letter: Robb Tadelman has experience and integrity

I’m voting for Robb Tadelman for McHenry County sheriff. When I met Robb, he was a McHenry County sheriff’s police officer. I was fortunate enough to know him as he was promoted to detective and then as he continued to rise further in the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office. His endorsement by so many local law enforcement officials is impressive. I’m voting for Robb on Tuesday, June 28, because he has experience and integrity, and knows what it takes to be sheriff. He is honest and trustworthy and will do an excellent job. I encourage everyone in McHenry County to vote for Robb too. He’s the right choice.

Corrine Elia

Lake in the Hills