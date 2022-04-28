Letter: ‘We need a better clerk’

Another year and more issues with our current McHenry County clerk. Many of us contacted Joe Tirio’s office on the first day we were able to request mail in ballots (according to Illinois law), because that info was not available on the website. I sent Joe an email and followed it up with a call to the office. It is to be noted that no one answered any of the phone numbers. Is anyone there?

The next day I received a response from him stating that it had been on the website. Really? Screen shots of the website without the information cannot be disputed. Why can’t something so easy get done on time?

Now we have the same problem with our property tax bills. The amounts should be available on the Treasurer’s website, but they aren’t. I contacted office and was told that they don’t have the numbers yet. The bills are due to be mailed out in less than two weeks, but they don’t have the numbers yet.

Who is responsible for getting them those numbers? Joe Tirio. Why can’t this get done in a timely manner? The assessments were done months ago. Does he need more staff? Are there more pressing issues in the clerk’s office that take priority over the job that is supposed to be done?

Just exactly what is the problem? Why isn’t our clerk doing his job?

These are questions we need to be asking now, because he is running for re-election. Many of us are not impressed.

How long are we going to tolerate poor performance?

Bottom line, we need a better clerk.

Anne Blohm

Crystal Lake