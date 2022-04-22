Broadband expansion assets in place

McHenry County communities have been exploring ways to expand internet service and close the digital divide. The good news is the solutions are already in place.

First, the network: Comcast has nearly 4,500 miles of network infrastructures that delivers residential download speeds up to 1.2 Gbps – and up to 3 Gbps in many locations – and commercial speeds up to 100 Gbps in several McHenry County communities. We also have nearly 55,000 Wi-Fi hot spots in the county. We recognize there are unserved areas of the county and are exploring ways to provide services to them.

Second, the programs: Comcast’s Internet Essentials program, which provides low-cost internet service to low-income families, has connected more than 1.3 million Illinoisans since it launched in 2011. During the pandemic, we began a partnership with McHenry School District 15 to provide Internet Essentials for free to eligible district households that weren’t already connected.

Third, the funding: The federal Affordable Connectivity Program provides eligible households a credit up to $30 per month toward the cost of internet and mobile service. In addition, schools and libraries can apply to the federal Emergency Connectivity Fund for dollars to provide eligible households free computers and Internet service. McHenry School District 15 has already received ECF funds.

Comcast would welcome the opportunity to meet with local leaders to discuss how we can work together to take advantage of these assets to expand internet service and close the digital divide.

John Sage

Comcast regional manager of government affairs and community relations