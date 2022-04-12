Letter: Pool closure, again

I wrote a letter to the editor last year about Northwestern Health and Wellness (Healthbridge) and here I am again. I just received an email telling members the Crystal Lake outdoor pool will not open again this year. The email said it is 20 minutes to go to Huntley instead. Obviously, Northwestern board members don’t look at enrollment. We have many members who live in McHenry, Woodstock or Wonder Lake and many of us have been members for 10 years or more. It is not an additional 20 minutes for those members. At least give the Crystal Lake members a discount for the summer. We joined Crystal Lake, not Huntley. We deserve better.

Maureen Shay

Cary