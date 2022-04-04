Letter: The Bible can help with challenges of racism

All lives matter – baby lives matter, homeless lives matter, disabled lives matter, gay lives matter, atheist lives matter, Catholic lives matter, Jewish lives matter, Mormon lives matter, Lutheran lives matter, Christian lives matter, Protestant lives matter, Baptist lives matter, Presbyterian lives matter, although many people may not know how to address race and racism as it manifests itself in the world’s current climate.

The Bible offers many confronting and direct verses that will help with repair, reflection and healing. If we have set up distinctions with our hearts and minds about one another even without intending to, God calls us to make it right with him. God is very clear in scripture that all humans are made in the image of God. Jesus himself preached about discrimination and not judging others based on how they look or what they wear.

“My brothers and sisters, believers in our glorious lord must not show favoritism.” – James 2:1

“Have you not discriminated among yourselves and become judges with evil thoughts?” – James 2:4

No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted. Saying all lives matter is offensive to those who advocate for Black lives matter. The expression speaks volumes. For why do Black lives matter? Not because they are Black, but because they are human lives, souls, created in the image of God. It is not their blackness, but rather their humanity that matters.

God alone is the answer to the human condition and our heart.

John M. Stroh

Woodstock



