Eye On Illinois: Early voting numbers indicate many are waiting to cast ballots

Keeping track of voting statistics day by day is a little bit like watching the estimated Powerball jackpot – a lot of commas and zeroes and seemingly a new high mark around every corner.

Unlike the Powerball, which resets on occasion, voting totals steadily increase, and the only reset comes when we actually finish the election. On Wednesday, the State Board of Elections reported 764,930 ballots requested, 200,084 returned and 49,713 early in-person and grace period voters.

We can’t fully calculate percentage of voters by method while the election is still in process, but we can look backward to see turnout was about 57% in 2018, with 4,625,541 ballots cast out of 8,099,372 registered voters. That was a much better showing than 2014, when registration was shy of 7.4 million and turnout just past 49%.

As of Monday ISBE reported the number of active voters at 8,085,599 – down about 22,000 from the June primary – which means we need more than 4.6 million ballots cast to match the turnout percentage for the last gubernatorial election.

Numbers are significantly better in presidential election years. In 2016, the Illinois turnout was nearly 69 percent with 5,536,280 votes. In 2020, turnout broke 6 million and hit almost 73%. Almost 3.6 million people voted by mail, dropbox or in-person before election day.

In 2018, JB Pritzker got 54.53% of the votes to become governor, beating incumbent Bruce Rauner by 713,995. The raw totals were 2,479,746 for Pritzker and 1,765,751 for Rauner, with 302,160 split across the Conservative Party’s Sam McCann, Libertarian Kash Jackson and 115 write-in votes.

Much can happen between now and Nov. 8, and as someone who hasn’t made up my mind on the full ballot I certainly understand waiting to finalize decisions. Yet hopefully these figures can serve as a reminder for readers to determine how they will vote and activate those plans, especially if the postal service is involved.

