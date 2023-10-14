October 14, 2023
Shaw Local
Medicare information seminar Monday in Cary hosted by McConchie, Wilcox

By Shaw Local News Network
stethoscope

State Sens. Craig Wilcox and Dan McConchie invite the public to learn more about the federal Medicare program during a free informational session from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 16, at the Cary Village Hall, 755 Georgetown Drive in Cary.

The senators will partner with the Illinois Department of Aging for the one-hour event, which includes an overview of the Medicare program. This includes eligibility, enrollment, benefits and other information. A Q&A period will be included.

For information about this free seminar, call Wilcox’s office at 815-455-6330 or McConchie’s office at 224-622-4544.