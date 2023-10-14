Medicare information seminar Monday in Cary hosted by McConchie, Wilcox

State Sens. Craig Wilcox and Dan McConchie invite the public to learn more about the federal Medicare program during a free informational session from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 16, at the Cary Village Hall, 755 Georgetown Drive in Cary.

The senators will partner with the Illinois Department of Aging for the one-hour event, which includes an overview of the Medicare program. This includes eligibility, enrollment, benefits and other information. A Q&A period will be included.

For information about this free seminar, call Wilcox’s office at 815-455-6330 or McConchie’s office at 224-622-4544.