Driver crashes into police squad car during traffic stop in Lakemoor

A car crashed into a police squad car while a Lakemoor police officer was conducting a traffic stop Thursday afternoon.

The officer was outside of the squad car speaking with the driver that was pulled over when another car crashed into the police vehicle, Lakemoor Police Deputy Chief George Manis said.

“Next thing he knows, he heard squealing tires, and a vehicle ran into the back of the squad car and then pushed the squad car into the first car that our officer had stopped,” Manis said.

The driver who hit the stopped squad car was taken to the hospital but the injuries were not serious, Manis said.

The driver of the car that was pulled over was not injured, and no one was in the squad car when it was hit. The Lakemoor police officer was also uninjured.

The crash occurred along Route 120, just outside the Lakemoor police station and just east of the border between Lake County and McHenry County, which runs through Lakemoor.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated, but there was no indication drugs or alcohol were involved, Manis said.