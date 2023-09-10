McHenry County Roofing Assistance Program opens for low-income residents

Low-income homeowners with roofs in need of repair or replacement can get financial assistance through the new McHenry County Roofing Assistance Program.

Funded through a US Department of Housing and Urban Development Grant, the program was created to assist low- to moderate-income McHenry County homeowners who face costly roof repairs and/or replacement.

In order to qualify, a homeowner must have a total household income of 80% or less of the area median income, with preference going to homeowners at or below 50% and senior citizens aged 65 years and older. The home must be in McHenry County and must be the homeowner’s primary residence. The income cutoffs, which are also based on the number of persons in the household, can be found at https://tinyurl.com/3hmj52m8.

Interested homeowners are strongly encouraged to attend any of the three upcoming informational sessions being held by the McHenry County Community Development Division:

Monday, Sept. 11, from 11 a.m. to noon at the McHenry County Planning and Development Department, 667 Ware Road in Woodstock

Wednesday, Sept. 13, from 5 to 6 p.m. at the McHenry County Housing Authority, 1125 Mitchell Court in Crystal Lake

Friday, Sept. 15, via Microsoft Teams. The link to join the meeting is https://bit.ly/3sN9h5J, the meeting ID is 213 105 413 185 and the passcode is c6pZVS.

The pre-application period opens at 8 a.m. Sept. 15, and ends at 4 p.m. Sept. 20 or when 200 pre-applications have been received. Pre-application must be completed online and can be found at https://tinyurl.com/2s4cyhnb.