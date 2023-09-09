Mercyhealth announces new Vice President of Community Hospitals

Mercyhealth has announced the promotion of Taylor Killpack to Vice President of Community Hospitals. Killpack will lead hospital operations of the inpatient units, surgical services and emergency departments at Mercyhealth Hospital-Walworth, Mercyhealth Hospital-Harvard and Mercyhealth Hospital and Physician Clinic-Crystal Lake. He will have overall administrative oversight of each of these facilities, according to a news release.
Killpack previously worked at Senior Director of Mercyhealth’s critical access hospitals and was a key element in the final planning and development of Mercyhealth’s new hospital in Crystal Lake, according to the release.
He joined Mercyhealth after earning his master’s degree in Healthcare Administration from the University of Washington in Seattle. He has since served in various operational leadership roles and as Administrative Director to the CEO.