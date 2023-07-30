MCDOT announces activation of flashing yellow arrow signals

The McHenry County Division of Transportation has announced the activation of eight flashing yellow arrow traffic signals along Algonquin Road in Huntley and Algonquin at the intersection of Wilmot Road and Main Street in Spring Grove. The activation process will finish in August.

The seven intersections on Algonquin Road receiving traffic signal upgrades include Frank Road, Hanson/Hilltop Road, Harvest Gate Road, Lakewood Road and Pyott Road.

To ensure public awareness and safety, the installation of changeable message signs has been arranged on Algonquin Road. These signs will be strategically placed to assist motorists.

MCDOT also has commenced Walkup Road intersection improvements, which aim to enhance road safety along Walkup Road and Crystal Lake Road. Completion is expected by the spring.

Safety upgrades will be implemented after concerns raised by the Illinois Department of Transportation regarding left-turn crashes and angle collisions on these roads. The project includes the installation of flashing yellow arrows, retroreflective borders on the traffic signal heads and other measures to increase visibility and reduce crashes.

When approaching a flashing yellow arrow, travelers must first yield to oncoming vehicles, bicyclists and pedestrians, then turn left with caution.

To learn more about other MCDOT construction projects, visit mchenrycountyil.gov/departments/transportation and click on “Current and Upcoming Construction” on the left-hand side.

Find MCDOT on Facebook to stay abreast of construction projects on county highways.