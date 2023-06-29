5 things to do in McHenry County: Fireworks and plenty of 4th of July celebrations

1. Lakeside Festival at the Dole: Starting Thursday, The Dole mansion in Crystal Lake will host a four-day festival. Live music, carnival rides, tours of the mansion, food and plenty of games for all ages will fill the mansion grounds. There also will be a parade and fireworks Sunday.

Proceeds from the event support the Lakeside Legacy Foundation’s year-round community programs. This year’s event will be completely cashless. Tickets at the gate cost $10 per day. For information, visit thedole.org/the-fest.

2. Friday fireworks: Cary’s Summer Celebration will be 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday at Lions Park. Music from the band Starlight City will perform hit songs from Lady Gaga to Elton John. Fireworks will follow the performance at 9:30 p.m.

Eight food trucks will be at the park, including My Funnel Truck, Stix and Noodles, and Taco Chicas.

Admission to the event is free. Pavement parking will cost $15 and grass parking $10. For details, visit carypark.com/rccms/summer-celebration.

3. Patriotic celebration at Wonder Lake: Enjoy a parade, food trucks, music, a ski show and fireworks at Wonder Lake’s Independence Day celebration starting at noon Saturday at Wonder Center Beach.

Bring your dog dressed to impress in a costume for the “Wonder Dog” contest. This free event also will have an open house of the east side fire department. Then, come back Tuesday for free pontoon boat rides from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Visit facebook.com/WLCC60097 for information.

4. Fireworks on the beach: Crystal Lake Beach hosts a concert and fireworks Sunday at the Crystal Lake Main Beach. Bring chairs and a blanket to enjoy a picnic on the beach for this Independence Day celebration.

Music from the Crystal Lake Community Band and Voices in Harmony will take the stage at 7 p.m. Fireworks begin once it’s dark. Admission into the beach costs $5 starting at 2:30 p.m. Visit crystallakeparks.org/special-events for details.

5. Celebrate McHenry Brewing Company’s fifth birthday: McHenry Brewing Company is hosting a three-day event to celebrate its fifth anniversary Friday through Sunday. Music, food and beer will be at the brewery’s newly remodeled beer garden at 3425 Pearl St.

The event is free with a $10 recommended donation. All donations go to support nonprofits Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and the Pioneer Center’s for Human Services’ homeless shelter. Visit mchenrybrewing.com for information.

