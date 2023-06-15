5 things to do in McHenry County: Enjoy celebrations for Juneteenth and Father’s Day

1. Join McHenry County’s first Juneteenth celebration: Live music, food trucks and speakers will be at the festival from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Historic Woodstock Square for the first Juneteenth festival in McHenry County.

MCC graduate Rodney Katushabe and Pastor Norval Brown of the Cary United Methodist Church will be the speakers. Gospel singer Darlene Benton and jazz musician Ken Davis will perform live at the free event.

For information, go to mchenrycountyjuneteenth.com.

2. Farmers market season starts in Crystal Lake: Shop for food, art and plants from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Depot Park in downtown Crystal Lake. Saturday kicks off their market season and will continue every Saturday until Sept. 30.

There will be activities and crafts, making the event fun for the whole family. Dogs are welcomed. Go to downtowncl.org for information.

3. Enjoy a picnic in the park: Enjoy music, food and the summer weather from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday at Deicke Park in Huntley. Pack a picnic basket or buy food at the event while a family-friendly DJ plays music and lawn games are available to play.

Go to huntleyparks.org for information on this free event. No registration is required.

4. Celebrate Father’s Day at Crystal Lake quarry: This all-day event will have live music and a picnic-style menu Sunday at the Quarry Cable Park in Crystal Lake. Live music will play from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m.

Celebrate the fathers in your life at the wake park that has a patio, fire pit, sand volleyball and bags. The lakefront bar and grille has limited space for large group reservations. Email events@thequarrycablepark.com for information.

5. Honor veterans at VetFest: Huntley’s VetFest is scheduled from 3 to 11 p.m. Saturday at 11712 Coral St. Food from Taco Locos, Station 4 BBQ and Rosati’s will be available for sale. Activities for kids will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Live music will include Bucket Number 6, Loverboyz and Infinity. An opening ceremony will feature the national anthem performed by Jim Cornelison.

Proceeds go to local veterans organizations. Go to huntleylegion.org/vetfest2023 for information.

