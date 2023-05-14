Habitat for Humanity McHenry County welcomes two new families to Wonder Lake

Barefoot and on her tippy toes, 3-year-old Ava Shelton twirled her stuffed white bunny round and round inside the unfurnished house that will be her family’s first new home, at a celebration ceremony by Habitat for Humanity in Wonder Lake Saturday.

The event welcomed two families who will be living side by side in a newly-built duplex at the Meadows of West Bay community.

Thirty-five-year-old Michael Shelton and his fiancé, 31-year-old Amanda Corbin, and their three children, Ava, 11-year-old Brandon and 13-year-old Kaylee Shelton will live next door to 71-year-old Army veteran Wilson Cerelli.

Michael Shelton and his fiancé Amanda Corbin take selfies with their three children, Kaylee Shelton, 13; Brandon Shelton, 11 and Ava Shelton, 3, outside their new Habitat for Humanity home in Wonder Lake on Saturday, May 13. (Yadira Sanchez Olson)

Corbin and Shelton are scheduled to close on their home Tuesday. For Cerelli, it will be sometime in the next few weeks, he said.

Following a blessing outside the homes early Saturday in front of a small crowd of Habitat for Humanity McHenry County staff and volunteers, speeches generated tears, laughs and applause.

“This is where my children are going to grow up,” Shelton said, his voice cracking a bit with emotion and his eyes getting teary.

Inside the home, the kids ran upstairs to check out their bedrooms. But before that, Kaylee went into the bathroom, which she said was her favorite room in the house.

“I love the mirror and the lights,” Kaylee said, as she opened and closed drawers and looked at every detail of the vanity.

The soon-to-be home owners mingled with Habitat for Humanity officials and posed for photos.

The couple will be moving into the home Tuesday, they said.

Kaylee knows all that she wants in her room, she just has to figure out where it will all go.

Brandon only knows that his video game console and posters of video games will be part of the decor.

Julie Claeys said Shelton and Corbin got to choose the color of their appliances, carpet and cabinets. The construction project manager worked closely with the couple to make sure their new home is tailored to their needs.

Brandon was born at 23 weeks and is visually impaired, his mom said.

Each child having their own room means they can each have what they need in their personal space.

Corbin and Shelton’s kids have lived in five different homes, each one with its issues, such as mold, being overcrowded and high rent that eventually priced them out, they said.

But this home is where a new chapter begins. The two plan to marry in September.

“It’s a big year for us,” Corbin said.

She added that while some people may think that Habitat of Humanity gives homes away, the reality is something different.

The couple entered the program more than two years ago. The process includes budgeting classes and 250 hours of sweat equity, to name a few of the requisites.

People can then purchase a home with an affordable mortgage that doesn’t exceed 30% of their gross income.

“This is such a milestone,” Corbin said. “We’ll have stability, good neighbors and a good school district.”

Before walking into what will be his new home, Cerelli thanked the volunteers and the program’s staff for all the assistance.

Army veteran Wilson Cerelli poses in what will be his new Habitat for Humanity home in Wonder Lake during a home dedication ceremony on Saturday, May 13. (Yadira Sanchez Olson)

“I am a man of great faith,” Cerelli said.

He thanked God and told the small crowd that he believes God places angels all around us.

“I just want to say, thank you for your wings and I love you all.”

Cerelli retired at 65 and moved to Arizona to be with his sister, hoping for a relaxing retirement, he said. However, after Hurricane Maria ravaged the island of Puerto Rico, where one of his three adult daughters lived, she and her children lost their home and needed a place to live.

The father and grandfather said he helped resettle them in Chicago, where his other daughter lives. He also moved there to help them with the things they needed to start over in a new city, such as the purchase of a car.

Cerelli said he believes that when you do for others, it always comes back twofold.

His participation in a program that helps people through love and labor is his reward, he said.

Loving to cook and paint artwork, the veteran said he plans to spend a lot of time in his kitchen and his garage. He’s also excited for his grandchildren to visit and enjoy the new space.

Habitat for Humanity McHenry is an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity, which works in more than 70 countries. The nonprofit organization’s mission is to bring together the community and volunteers to build affordable housing.

The homes are built or rehabbed through the help of volunteers, donated labor and materials and grants and donations. The homes are then sold.

“This gives families an opportunity to have the stability and that foundation to build generational wealth,” said Allison Dibbern, faith relations manager.

There’s also a critical home repair program that offers repairs or updates to homes.

The duplexes at the Meadows of West Bay community are the local program’s 75th and 76th homes since its inception in 1995.

Culmination of the community part of the program was on full display Saturday as neighbors dropped by to introduce themselves and say hello to the new families on the block.

The Shelton children have made friends in their new neighborhood already. The sight brought smiles to their parents’ faces.