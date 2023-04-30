State Sen. Wilcox to host Back to Business Grant webinar

State Sen. Craig Wilcox, R-McHenry, will partner with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity to help local businesses receive recovery funding through a state grant program implemented to help those greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The webinar will take place online via Zoom at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Representatives from DCEO will be available to provide information and assist businesses with the application process.

The Back to Business program’s new round of grants has $175 million available to provide to qualifying restaurants, hotels and creative arts organizations. All applicants will receive a grant as long as they meet eligibility requirements and submit proper documentation and attestations required by the program.

Registration is required for this webinar. Registrants will receive the Zoom link that enables access to the online event. Those wishing to participate should send an RSVP email to RSVP@sgop.ilga.gov. The email must include the business owner’s name as well as their business’ name, address and phone number.

Applications for the Back to Business program are due by May 10. More information on the program can be found at dceo.illinois.gov/smallbizassistance/b2b.html.