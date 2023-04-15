Marian Central inducts new Hall of Fame class

The Marian Central Hall of Fame will induct its newest class on Saturday at the school’s annual alumni banquet.

Hurricanes offensive and defensive lineman Sean Cwynar (2008) and 2011 Northwest Herald Volleyball Player of the Year Abby Gilleland are among the new inductees.

Also in the class are Tom Kruse (football and baseball, 1990), Dena Ott Kennedy (volleyball, 2011), the 2011 volleyball team and 2011 girls golf team.

Cwynar was a lineman on the Hurricanes’ 2006 Class 5A state runner-up and again on Marian’s 2007 semifinal team. He played defensive lineman at Notre Dame.

Gilleland was setter for the Hurricanes’ 35-6 Class 3A state runner-up team in 2011 and its team a year previous that advanced to the Final Four. She went on to play setter at Ohio University and now is an assistant coach at Marquette.

Kennedy played with Gilleland on the 2010 team that made the Final Four.

Kruse played on the Hurricanes’ last state championship football team which won the Class 2A title in 1989. He has coached in various sports for years for the Hurricanes and currently is the Hurricanes’ head baseball coach.

The 2011 golf team advanced to the Class 1A Girls Golf State Tournament. Emily Olivera finished 29th, Samantha Leicht was 38th, Claire Castetter is 53rd and Beth Olivera was 59th.

Marian’s Alumni Excellence awards will honor Raquel Chole (1979) and Kimberly Strike (1984). William Sullivan (1967) will be recognized for the Distinguished Alumnus honor.