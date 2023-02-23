Early voting in McHenry County starts today. Here’s what voters need to know.

Just a few months after McHenry County, the state and country held its midterm elections, voters will return to the polls for a slate of local races.

Early voting kicks off Thursday for the April 4 election, allowing voters to begin casting their ballots at the McHenry County Administration Building in Woodstock.

This year’s races include almost two dozen school districts, as well as mayors, City Council and village, libreary and park boards. All told, more than a hundred races will be on the ballot this election with more than 370 candidates, according to the McHenry County Clerk’s Office’s website.

“These races are often overlooked, but they are for offices at the heart of our communities,” County Clerk Joe Tirio said. “All the more reason to vote.”

Four referendum questions are also set to appear on this year’s ballot. Those include:

Those interested in voting early will have to do so at the County Clerk’s office for the first month. However, starting March 20, the list of sites will expand to include several different other locations throughout the county.

Locations opening for voting on March 20 include the McHenry Township Office, the Algonquin Township Road District, McHenry City Hall, Lake in the Hills Village Hall, Nunda Township Office, Huntley Park District, Cary Area Library, Algonquin Library, Dunham Township Office and Marengo City Hall, according to the County Clerk’s website.

The days and hours of those locations vary. For information, go to the McHenry County Clerk’s Office’s website.

Those interested in voting by mail can request a ballot at the County Clerk’s website or the Illinois State Board of Election’s website. An application can also be picked up in-person or sent through the mail.

After an application is received, the County Clerk’s Office mails out the ballot. Ballots can be submitted at the voter’s local polling place or an early voting location, mailed back to the County Clerk, or left it in one of the drop boxes throughout the county.

If a voter requests a vote-by-mail ballot but decides ultimately to vote in person, they can surrender the ballot at a polling location and vote there.

The opportunity to register to vote is available year-round except in the immediate days after an election, Illinois State Board of Elections spokesperson Matt Dietrich said.

Those who want to register to vote can do so online or in person for the April 4 election until March 19, Dietrich said. Regular in-person registration ends March 7, with grace-period registration beginning the next day.

To register during the grace period, the would-be voter must visit an early voting location in person, Dietrich said. They can also register at their polling place on Election Day.

Voting in consolidated local elections tends to be much lower compared to either presidential elections or midterms. The last one, in 2021, saw less than 10% of total registered voters in McHenry County turn out, according to county data.

The lower turnout in these races means the votes that are cast have a “far greater impact,” Tirio said.

There are many possible reasons for lower voter turnout in these races, said Chris Mooney, a political science professor emeritus at University of Illinois Chicago. Chief among them are less publicized races, voters being tired from the previous election cycle, a lack of party to side with, and overall, being content with the state of their community.

“Most people don’t hear what’s going on with council members unless they’re doing something outrageous,” Mooney said. “Voters also get a lot of their information through television advertisements, and that isn’t happening in these races.”

The 2022 midterm elections in November saw a turnout of almost 52% and in 2020′s presidential election, turnout in McHenry County came in just under 70%, according to county data.

This year’s election is also markedly different from 2022, as last year’s election cycle was marred with shifted deadlines due to the Census results in 2020 being delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which in turn pushed back redistricting across the state and country.