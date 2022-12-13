Here’s who is running for school board across McHenry County

Monday marked the first day for candidates to file for a variety of local board races across McHenry County, including school boards.

Several districts this upcoming election have more than half their boards up for reelection. On the first day, 47 people filed across 17 districts. Candidates have until Dec. 19 to file.

Unless otherwise indicated, the terms are for four-years.

Johnsburg School District 12; three seats

Valerie Klos, incumbent

Meghan Michel, incumbent

Corrie Eastland

Huntley School District 158; three seats

Jonathan Dailey, incumbent

Katherine “Kate” Policheri

Alden-Hebron School District 19; five seats

Kenneth Winkelman, incumbent

Kate Johnson, incumbent

Woodstock School District 200; three seats

Jerry Theodore Miceli, incumbent

Community School District 300; four seats

Nancy Zettler, incumbent

Stephen J. Fiorentino, incumbent

Olutola “Tola” Makinde

Randi Gauthier

Laurie Parman

Robert Reining

Connie Cain

Kristina Konstanty

Harvard School District 50; six seats

Four-year term:

Sandra J. Theriault, incumbent

Jennifer A. Garafol, incumbent

Two-year term:

Caren S. MacKenzie, incumbent

Marengo Community High School District 154; four seats

Two-year term:

Shane M. Spring

Community High School District 155; three seats

Amy Blazier, incumbent

Stephanie O’Neill Macro

Steve Kieffer

McHenry High School District 156; three seats

Timothy R. Hying, incumbent

Dawn L. Bremer, incumbent

Nicole Morrow, incumbent

Colleen Galvicius

Richmond-Burton High School District 157; three seats

Steven Holtz, incumbent

Dawn Holian, incumbent

McHenry School District 15; three seats

Matthew Stauner, incumbent

Arne Waltmire, incumbent

Riley School District 18; three seats

Victoria Kaczkos, incumbent

Adam Borhart, incumbent

Fox River Grove Grade School District 3; three seats

Thomas Mollet, incumbent

Harrison School District 36; three seats

Karen Parks

Mark Nothdorf

Prairie Grove School District 46; three seats

Four-year term:

Josie Shattuck

Stephanie Housh

Two-year term:

Gwen Bialek

Crystal Lake School District 47; four seats

Emily Smith

Devon Hubbard Tessmer

Kerri Johnson

Lisa Messinger

Kathy Goerges

Nippersink Grade School District 2; five seats