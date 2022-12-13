December 13, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsFriday Night DriveOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarThe First Hundred Miles
McHenry County Local News

Here’s who is running for school board across McHenry County

A total of 47 candidates filed across 17 districts on the first day

By Shaw Local News Network
School board candidates line the hallway during the first day area school board candidates could file for the April election on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at the McHenry County Administration Building in Woodstock.

School board candidates line the hallway during the first day area school board candidates could file for the April election on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at the McHenry County Administration Building in Woodstock. (Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local/Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local)

Monday marked the first day for candidates to file for a variety of local board races across McHenry County, including school boards.

Several districts this upcoming election have more than half their boards up for reelection. On the first day, 47 people filed across 17 districts. Candidates have until Dec. 19 to file.

Unless otherwise indicated, the terms are for four-years.

Johnsburg School District 12; three seats

  • Valerie Klos, incumbent
  • Meghan Michel, incumbent
  • Corrie Eastland

Huntley School District 158; three seats

  • Jonathan Dailey, incumbent
  • Katherine “Kate” Policheri

Alden-Hebron School District 19; five seats

  • Kenneth Winkelman, incumbent
  • Kate Johnson, incumbent

Woodstock School District 200; three seats

  • Jerry Theodore Miceli, incumbent

Community School District 300; four seats

  • Nancy Zettler, incumbent
  • Stephen J. Fiorentino, incumbent
  • Olutola “Tola” Makinde
  • Randi Gauthier
  • Laurie Parman
  • Robert Reining
  • Connie Cain
  • Kristina Konstanty

Harvard School District 50; six seats

Four-year term:

  • Sandra J. Theriault, incumbent
  • Jennifer A. Garafol, incumbent

Two-year term:

  • Caren S. MacKenzie, incumbent

Marengo Community High School District 154; four seats

Two-year term:

  • Shane M. Spring

Community High School District 155; three seats

  • Amy Blazier, incumbent
  • Stephanie O’Neill Macro
  • Steve Kieffer

McHenry High School District 156; three seats

  • Timothy R. Hying, incumbent
  • Dawn L. Bremer, incumbent
  • Nicole Morrow, incumbent
  • Colleen Galvicius

Richmond-Burton High School District 157; three seats

  • Steven Holtz, incumbent
  • Dawn Holian, incumbent

McHenry School District 15; three seats

  • Matthew Stauner, incumbent
  • Arne Waltmire, incumbent

Riley School District 18; three seats

  • Victoria Kaczkos, incumbent
  • Adam Borhart, incumbent

Fox River Grove Grade School District 3; three seats

  • Thomas Mollet, incumbent

Harrison School District 36; three seats

  • Karen Parks
  • Mark Nothdorf

Prairie Grove School District 46; three seats

Four-year term:

  • Josie Shattuck
  • Stephanie Housh

Two-year term:

  • Gwen Bialek

Crystal Lake School District 47; four seats

  • Emily Smith
  • Devon Hubbard Tessmer
  • Kerri Johnson
  • Lisa Messinger
  • Kathy Goerges

Nippersink Grade School District 2; five seats

  • Marcy Garrison
  • Alie Stansbury
  • Ryan R. Andrus