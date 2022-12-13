Here’s who is running for school board across McHenry County

Monday marked the first day for candidates to file for a variety of local board races across McHenry County, including school boards.
Several districts this upcoming election have more than half their boards up for reelection. On the first day, 47 people filed across 17 districts. Candidates have until Dec. 19 to file.
Unless otherwise indicated, the terms are for four-years.
Johnsburg School District 12; three seats
- Valerie Klos, incumbent
- Meghan Michel, incumbent
- Corrie Eastland
Huntley School District 158; three seats
- Jonathan Dailey, incumbent
- Katherine “Kate” Policheri
Alden-Hebron School District 19; five seats
- Kenneth Winkelman, incumbent
- Kate Johnson, incumbent
Woodstock School District 200; three seats
- Jerry Theodore Miceli, incumbent
Community School District 300; four seats
- Nancy Zettler, incumbent
- Stephen J. Fiorentino, incumbent
- Olutola “Tola” Makinde
- Randi Gauthier
- Laurie Parman
- Robert Reining
- Connie Cain
- Kristina Konstanty
Harvard School District 50; six seats
Four-year term:
- Sandra J. Theriault, incumbent
- Jennifer A. Garafol, incumbent
Two-year term:
- Caren S. MacKenzie, incumbent
Marengo Community High School District 154; four seats
Two-year term:
- Shane M. Spring
Community High School District 155; three seats
- Amy Blazier, incumbent
- Stephanie O’Neill Macro
- Steve Kieffer
McHenry High School District 156; three seats
- Timothy R. Hying, incumbent
- Dawn L. Bremer, incumbent
- Nicole Morrow, incumbent
- Colleen Galvicius
Richmond-Burton High School District 157; three seats
- Steven Holtz, incumbent
- Dawn Holian, incumbent
McHenry School District 15; three seats
- Matthew Stauner, incumbent
- Arne Waltmire, incumbent
Riley School District 18; three seats
- Victoria Kaczkos, incumbent
- Adam Borhart, incumbent
Fox River Grove Grade School District 3; three seats
- Thomas Mollet, incumbent
Harrison School District 36; three seats
- Karen Parks
- Mark Nothdorf
Prairie Grove School District 46; three seats
Four-year term:
- Josie Shattuck
- Stephanie Housh
Two-year term:
- Gwen Bialek
Crystal Lake School District 47; four seats
- Emily Smith
- Devon Hubbard Tessmer
- Kerri Johnson
- Lisa Messinger
- Kathy Goerges
Nippersink Grade School District 2; five seats
- Marcy Garrison
- Alie Stansbury
- Ryan R. Andrus