Here’s who is running for village boards, city councils in McHenry County

Algonquin Village Board, three seats
- Brian Dianis, incumbent
- Maggie Auger, incumbent
- Deniz Namik
- John Spella, incumbent
- George Nwogu
Barrington Hills Village Board, three seats
- Darby Hills, incumbent
- Jessica Hoffmann
- John Carpenter Clarke
Bull Valley, four seats
Village President
- Emily Berendt, incumbent
Village Board, three seats
- Nancy Sobol, incumbent
- Mark Kersten, incumbent
- Peg O’Brien, incumbent
Cary Village Board, three seats
- Ellen McAlpine, incumbent
- Dale Collier Jr., incumbent
- David Prusina
- Anthony Stefani
Crystal Lake, four seats
Mayor
- Haig Haleblian, incumbent (Running as a write-in after withdrawing his candidacy over an objection)
City Council, three seats
- Brett Hopkins, incumbent
- Ellen Brady, incumbent
- Denise Smith
- Donald Kountz
- Robert Brechbiel
Fox Lake Village Board, three seats
- Debra Vander Weit
- Amy Driscoll, incumbent
- Brian Keith Marr, incumbent
No one filed to run for village clerk.
Fox River Grove Village Board, three seats
- Jennifer Curtiss, incumbent
- Kirsten Wall
Harvard City Council, four seats
Ward 1
- Lisa Haderlein, incumbent
- Scott S. Logan
Ward 2
- John Lavallee, incumbent
Ward 3
- Lorena Lancaster
Ward 4
- Rosa Luna, incumbent
Hebron Village Board, six seats
Four-year terms, three seats
- Mark Shepherd, incumbent
- Joshua Stevens, incumbent
- Mark Mogan, incumbent
Two-year terms, three seats
- Candace Knaack, incumbent
- Dawn Milarski, incumbent
- Shirlee Correll, incumbent
Holiday Hills, four seats
Village President
- Jeffrey (Jeff) Giles, incumbent
Village Board, three seats
- Kamil Pawlak
- Lisa Maier, incumbent
- Carol Stingel
- Brian Agrella
Huntley Village Board, three seats
- John Piwko
- Vito Benigno
- Ric Zydorowicz
Island Lake Village Board, three seats
- Thadd Lewis, incumbent
- William Ziegler, incumbent
- Brittany Alers
Johnsburg Village Board, four seats
- Jason Raymond Blumenthal
- Mary E. (Beth) Foreman, incumbent
- Michael Fouke
- Scott S. Letzter, incumbent
- James A. Morris
- Tom Curry, incumbent
- Kyle Frost, incumbent
- Laura LV King
Lake in the Hills Village Board, three seats
- Suzette Bojarski, incumbent
- Diane Murphy, incumbent
- Wendy Anderson, incumbent
Lakemoor, four seats
Village President
- Colin McIntyre, incumbent
Village Board, three seats
- Jeffrey Allen Nykaza, incumbent
- Jessica McLeod (Objection pending)
- Donald Leavitt, incumbent
- Ralph Brindise, incumbent
- John R. Guenther (Objection pending)
- Daniel J. Dublinski (Objection pending)
Lakewood Village Board, three seats
- Bill Wayne
- Elizabeth T. Delzell
Marengo City Council, five seats
Ward 1, four-year term
- Michael J. Miller, incumbent
Ward 2, four-year term
- Michael A. DeSerto, incumbent
Ward 3, four-year term
- Darin Mobley, incumbent
Ward 4, four-year term
- Carla Weiss, incumbent
Ward 4, two-year term
- Michael Proffitt, incumbent
McCullom Lake Village Board, three seats
- Nancy Matthesius, incumbent
- Michael Walter, incumbent
- Chad Thompson
- Sandra Johnson
McHenry City Council
Ward 2
- Andy Glab, incumbent
- Michael Lehman
Ward 4
- Ryan Harding, incumbent
- Christine Bassi
Ward 6
- Michael Koch
- Rob Johnson
Ward 7
- Sue Miller, incumbent
Oakwood Hills Village Board, three seats
- Kelly Ruhnke, incumbent
Port Barrington Village Board, three seats
- Brian Lawrence, incumbent
- Jennifer Jurkowski
- Georgina Lamb
Prairie Grove Village Board, four seats
- David Jensen, incumbent
- Genevieve Gerard
Richmond, four seats
Four-year terms, three seats
- Robert J. Elliott, incumbent
- Adam Metz
- Frank E. Peiler, incumbent
- Ron Kay
Two-year term, one seat
- James Gerasco, incumbent
Ringwood, five seats
Village President
- Richard E. Mack, incumbent
Village Board, three four-year terms
- Melesa Robel, incumbent
- Katherine Herdus, incumbent
- Karen Morgan
Village Board, one two-year term
- Gary Reinwall, incumbent
Spring Grove, four seats
Four-year terms, three seats
- Katie Fitzgerald, incumbent
- Mike Gajewski, incumbent
- Jeffrey T. Letzter, incumbent
Two-year term, one seat
- Michael Lee, incumbent
Wonder Lake
Village President
- Dan Dycus, currently a trustee
Clerk
- Jo-Ellen McIntosh, incumbent
Village Board, three seats
- Larry Reinhard, incumbent
- John Tollini, incumbent
- Joe Houston
Woodstock, three seats
- Darrin Flynn, incumbent
- Mark Indyke
- Melissa McMahon
- Thomas West
- Bryson Calvin
- Wendy Barker
- Joe Starzynski
- Natalie Ziemba
- Holly Adkins
- Crystal Squires
The Northwest Herald has also requested candidate information from the villages of Union and Trout Valley, and will update this list with the names once they’re received.