January 06, 2023
Here’s who is running for village boards, city councils in McHenry County

By Shaw Local News Network
Crystal Lake Mayor Haig Haleblian filed as a candidate Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at Crystal Lake City Hall.

Algonquin Village Board, three seats

  • Brian Dianis, incumbent
  • Maggie Auger, incumbent
  • Deniz Namik
  • John Spella, incumbent
  • George Nwogu

Barrington Hills Village Board, three seats

  • Darby Hills, incumbent
  • Jessica Hoffmann
  • John Carpenter Clarke

Bull Valley, four seats

Village President

  • Emily Berendt, incumbent

Village Board, three seats

  • Nancy Sobol, incumbent
  • Mark Kersten, incumbent
  • Peg O’Brien, incumbent

Cary Village Board, three seats

  • Ellen McAlpine, incumbent
  • Dale Collier Jr., incumbent
  • David Prusina
  • Anthony Stefani

Crystal Lake, four seats

Mayor

City Council, three seats

  • Brett Hopkins, incumbent
  • Ellen Brady, incumbent
  • Denise Smith
  • Donald Kountz
  • Robert Brechbiel

Fox Lake Village Board, three seats

  • Debra Vander Weit
  • Amy Driscoll, incumbent
  • Brian Keith Marr, incumbent

No one filed to run for village clerk.

Fox River Grove Village Board, three seats

  • Jennifer Curtiss, incumbent
  • Kirsten Wall

Harvard City Council, four seats

Ward 1

  • Lisa Haderlein, incumbent
  • Scott S. Logan

Ward 2

  • John Lavallee, incumbent

Ward 3

  • Lorena Lancaster

Ward 4

  • Rosa Luna, incumbent

Hebron Village Board, six seats

Four-year terms, three seats

  • Mark Shepherd, incumbent
  • Joshua Stevens, incumbent
  • Mark Mogan, incumbent

Two-year terms, three seats

  • Candace Knaack, incumbent
  • Dawn Milarski, incumbent
  • Shirlee Correll, incumbent

Holiday Hills, four seats

Village President

  • Jeffrey (Jeff) Giles, incumbent

Village Board, three seats

  • Kamil Pawlak
  • Lisa Maier, incumbent
  • Carol Stingel
  • Brian Agrella

Huntley Village Board, three seats

  • John Piwko
  • Vito Benigno
  • Ric Zydorowicz

Island Lake Village Board, three seats

  • Thadd Lewis, incumbent
  • William Ziegler, incumbent
  • Brittany Alers

Johnsburg Village Board, four seats

  • Jason Raymond Blumenthal
  • Mary E. (Beth) Foreman, incumbent
  • Michael Fouke
  • Scott S. Letzter, incumbent
  • James A. Morris
  • Tom Curry, incumbent
  • Kyle Frost, incumbent
  • Laura LV King

Lake in the Hills Village Board, three seats

  • Suzette Bojarski, incumbent
  • Diane Murphy, incumbent
  • Wendy Anderson, incumbent

Lakemoor, four seats

Village President

  • Colin McIntyre, incumbent

Village Board, three seats

  • Jeffrey Allen Nykaza, incumbent
  • Jessica McLeod (Objection pending)
  • Donald Leavitt, incumbent
  • Ralph Brindise, incumbent
  • John R. Guenther (Objection pending)
  • Daniel J. Dublinski (Objection pending)

Lakewood Village Board, three seats

  • Bill Wayne
  • Elizabeth T. Delzell

Marengo City Council, five seats

Ward 1, four-year term

  • Michael J. Miller, incumbent

Ward 2, four-year term

  • Michael A. DeSerto, incumbent

Ward 3, four-year term

  • Darin Mobley, incumbent

Ward 4, four-year term

  • Carla Weiss, incumbent

Ward 4, two-year term

  • Michael Proffitt, incumbent

McCullom Lake Village Board, three seats

  • Nancy Matthesius, incumbent
  • Michael Walter, incumbent
  • Chad Thompson
  • Sandra Johnson

McHenry City Council

Ward 2

  • Andy Glab, incumbent
  • Michael Lehman

Ward 4

  • Ryan Harding, incumbent
  • Christine Bassi

Ward 6

  • Michael Koch
  • Rob Johnson

Ward 7

  • Sue Miller, incumbent

Oakwood Hills Village Board, three seats

  • Kelly Ruhnke, incumbent

Port Barrington Village Board, three seats

  • Brian Lawrence, incumbent
  • Jennifer Jurkowski
  • Georgina Lamb

Prairie Grove Village Board, four seats

  • David Jensen, incumbent
  • Genevieve Gerard

Richmond, four seats

Four-year terms, three seats

  • Robert J. Elliott, incumbent
  • Adam Metz
  • Frank E. Peiler, incumbent
  • Ron Kay

Two-year term, one seat

  • James Gerasco, incumbent

Ringwood, five seats

Village President

  • Richard E. Mack, incumbent

Village Board, three four-year terms

  • Melesa Robel, incumbent
  • Katherine Herdus, incumbent
  • Karen Morgan

Village Board, one two-year term

  • Gary Reinwall, incumbent

Spring Grove, four seats

Four-year terms, three seats

  • Katie Fitzgerald, incumbent
  • Mike Gajewski, incumbent
  • Jeffrey T. Letzter, incumbent

Two-year term, one seat

  • Michael Lee, incumbent

Wonder Lake

Village President

  • Dan Dycus, currently a trustee

Clerk

  • Jo-Ellen McIntosh, incumbent

Village Board, three seats

  • Larry Reinhard, incumbent
  • John Tollini, incumbent
  • Joe Houston

Woodstock, three seats

  • Darrin Flynn, incumbent
  • Mark Indyke
  • Melissa McMahon
  • Thomas West
  • Bryson Calvin
  • Wendy Barker
  • Joe Starzynski
  • Natalie Ziemba
  • Holly Adkins
  • Crystal Squires

The Northwest Herald has also requested candidate information from the villages of Union and Trout Valley, and will update this list with the names once they’re received.

