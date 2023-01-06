Here’s who is running for village boards, city councils in McHenry County

Algonquin Village Board, three seats

Brian Dianis, incumbent

Maggie Auger, incumbent

Deniz Namik

John Spella, incumbent

George Nwogu

Barrington Hills Village Board, three seats

Darby Hills, incumbent

Jessica Hoffmann

John Carpenter Clarke

Bull Valley, four seats

Village President

Emily Berendt, incumbent

Village Board, three seats

Nancy Sobol, incumbent

Mark Kersten, incumbent

Peg O’Brien, incumbent

Cary Village Board, three seats

Ellen McAlpine, incumbent

Dale Collier Jr., incumbent

David Prusina

Anthony Stefani

Crystal Lake, four seats

Mayor

Haig Haleblian, incumbent (Running as a write-in after withdrawing his candidacy over an objection)

City Council, three seats

Brett Hopkins, incumbent

Ellen Brady, incumbent

Denise Smith

Donald Kountz

Robert Brechbiel

Fox Lake Village Board, three seats

Debra Vander Weit

Amy Driscoll, incumbent

Brian Keith Marr, incumbent

No one filed to run for village clerk.

Fox River Grove Village Board, three seats

Jennifer Curtiss, incumbent

Kirsten Wall

Harvard City Council, four seats

Ward 1

Lisa Haderlein, incumbent

Scott S. Logan

Ward 2

John Lavallee, incumbent

Ward 3

Lorena Lancaster

Ward 4

Rosa Luna, incumbent

Hebron Village Board, six seats

Four-year terms, three seats

Mark Shepherd, incumbent

Joshua Stevens, incumbent

Mark Mogan, incumbent

Two-year terms, three seats

Candace Knaack, incumbent

Dawn Milarski, incumbent

Shirlee Correll, incumbent

Holiday Hills, four seats

Village President

Jeffrey (Jeff) Giles, incumbent

Village Board, three seats

Kamil Pawlak

Lisa Maier, incumbent

Carol Stingel

Brian Agrella

Huntley Village Board, three seats

John Piwko

Vito Benigno

Ric Zydorowicz

Island Lake Village Board, three seats

Thadd Lewis, incumbent

William Ziegler, incumbent

Brittany Alers

Johnsburg Village Board, four seats

Jason Raymond Blumenthal

Mary E. (Beth) Foreman, incumbent

Michael Fouke

Scott S. Letzter, incumbent

James A. Morris

Tom Curry, incumbent

Kyle Frost, incumbent

Laura LV King

Lake in the Hills Village Board, three seats

Suzette Bojarski, incumbent

Diane Murphy, incumbent

Wendy Anderson, incumbent

Lakemoor, four seats

Village President

Colin McIntyre, incumbent

Village Board, three seats

Jeffrey Allen Nykaza, incumbent

Jessica McLeod (Objection pending)

Donald Leavitt, incumbent

Ralph Brindise, incumbent

John R. Guenther (Objection pending)

Daniel J. Dublinski (Objection pending)

Lakewood Village Board, three seats

Bill Wayne

Elizabeth T. Delzell

Marengo City Council, five seats

Ward 1, four-year term

Michael J. Miller, incumbent

Ward 2, four-year term

Michael A. DeSerto, incumbent

Ward 3, four-year term

Darin Mobley, incumbent

Ward 4, four-year term

Carla Weiss, incumbent

Ward 4, two-year term

Michael Proffitt, incumbent

McCullom Lake Village Board, three seats

Nancy Matthesius, incumbent

Michael Walter, incumbent

Chad Thompson

Sandra Johnson

McHenry City Council

Ward 2

Andy Glab, incumbent

Michael Lehman

Ward 4

Ryan Harding, incumbent

Christine Bassi

Ward 6

Michael Koch

Rob Johnson

Ward 7

Sue Miller, incumbent

Oakwood Hills Village Board, three seats

Kelly Ruhnke, incumbent

Port Barrington Village Board, three seats

Brian Lawrence, incumbent

Jennifer Jurkowski

Georgina Lamb

Prairie Grove Village Board, four seats

David Jensen, incumbent

Genevieve Gerard

Richmond, four seats

Four-year terms, three seats

Robert J. Elliott, incumbent

Adam Metz

Frank E. Peiler, incumbent

Ron Kay

Two-year term, one seat

James Gerasco, incumbent

Ringwood, five seats

Village President

Richard E. Mack, incumbent

Village Board, three four-year terms

Melesa Robel, incumbent

Katherine Herdus, incumbent

Karen Morgan

Village Board, one two-year term

Gary Reinwall, incumbent

Spring Grove, four seats

Four-year terms, three seats

Katie Fitzgerald, incumbent

Mike Gajewski, incumbent

Jeffrey T. Letzter, incumbent

Two-year term, one seat

Michael Lee, incumbent

Wonder Lake

Village President

Dan Dycus, currently a trustee

Clerk

Jo-Ellen McIntosh, incumbent

Village Board, three seats

Larry Reinhard, incumbent

John Tollini, incumbent

Joe Houston

Woodstock, three seats

Darrin Flynn, incumbent

Mark Indyke

Melissa McMahon

Thomas West

Bryson Calvin

Wendy Barker

Joe Starzynski

Natalie Ziemba

Holly Adkins

Crystal Squires

The Northwest Herald has also requested candidate information from the villages of Union and Trout Valley, and will update this list with the names once they’re received.