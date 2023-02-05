SEECOM, Crystal Lake dispatch center, reaccredited internationally

Southeast Emergency Communications, or SEECOM, of Crystal Lake was recognized by the International Academies of Emergency Dispatch as an Accredited Center of Excellence for emergency medical dispatching.

SEECOM is the 225th medical ACE in the world, according to a news release.

IAED is a standard-setting organization for emergency dispatch services worldwide, SEECOM said in the release. Accreditation and subsequent reaccreditation from the IAED is the highest level of distinction given to emergency communication centers, certifying the center is performing at or above the established standards for the industry.

SEECOM will be presented with an accreditation plaque. This is its third accreditation and is valid for a three-year period, during which all standards must continue to be upheld.