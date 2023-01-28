Mercyhealth recognized by Illinois Critical Access Hospital Network

Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center-Harvard recently was recognized by the Illinois Critical Access Hospital Network for its “ongoing commitment to exceptional quality of care,” the health care network announced in a news release.

The recognition was bestowed at a ceremony in November at the I-Hotel and Conference Center in Champaign.

As part of the Federal Office of Rural Health Policy Medicare Beneficiary Quality Improvement Program, Mercyhealth and other critical access hospitals were asked to voluntarily participate in four defined domains of quality outcomes: patient safety, patient engagement, care transitions and outpatient measures.

Mercyhealth Hospital-Harvard was recognized for being in the top 10% of all critical access hospitals in the country for outpatient quality measures, according to the release.