People in Need Forum returns to McHenry County College

The 22nd annual People in Need Forum is set to take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at McHenry County College in Crystal Lake.

More than 100 exhibitors will attend the forum to showcase important community resources available to help those in need, according to a news release.

The event is free and open to the public. Registration for this event is encouraged and can be done at mchenry.edu/pin.

Three breakout sessions will be held at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and noon. Topics addressed in the sessions will include mental health, housing, diversity, equity, inclusion, seniors and health.

Speakers will present for 45 minutes and leave time for a 15-minute Q&A period at the end of each session.