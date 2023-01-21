January 21, 2023
People in Need Forum returns to McHenry County College

By Shaw Local News Network
Members of the McHenry County Mental Health Board talk with a visitor Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, during the 18th annual People in Need Forum at McHenry County College. The event featured more than 100 community resource exhibitors and several workshops.

The 22nd annual People in Need Forum is set to take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at McHenry County College in Crystal Lake.

More than 100 exhibitors will attend the forum to showcase important community resources available to help those in need, according to a news release.

The event is free and open to the public. Registration for this event is encouraged and can be done at mchenry.edu/pin.

Three breakout sessions will be held at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and noon. Topics addressed in the sessions will include mental health, housing, diversity, equity, inclusion, seniors and health.

Speakers will present for 45 minutes and leave time for a 15-minute Q&A period at the end of each session.