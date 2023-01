Marian Central Catholic High School Business Club members coordinated the donation of 10 gently used Chromebooks from the school to McHenry County PADS, which provides food and shelter for those experiencing homelessness.

Marian Central’s computer vendor LeadingIT, based in Woodstock, donated its services to prepare the laptops for use by PADS clientele.

The club has also used proceeds for its keychain sales to purchase chargers and other technology for the McHenry PADS shelter.