McHenry County College recognizes winter graduates in Commencement Ceremony

McHenry County College recognized 394 graduates at its winter commencement ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 10, in the college’s gymnasium.

Of this group of graduates, 81 earned honors or high honors with a GPA of 3.50 or greater.

The students represented 62 different programs with Associate in Arts, Associate in Science, Associate of Applied Science in Occupational Therapist Assistant, Emergency Medical Technician Certificate and Basic Nursing Assistant producing the most graduates.

The ceremony included an academic procession of graduates, remarks from McHenry County College President Clint Gabbard, a student presentation by Cheryl Murillo, an overview of honors designations and the presentation of degrees and certificates.