Applications available for Leadership Greater McHenry County paid internships

Leadership Greater McHenry County is now accepting applications for its summer 2023 nonprofit leadership intern program.

This paid internship program allows current college students to explore the career potential that exists within the nonprofit sector, while developing executive management and leadership skills, according to a news release.

Six interns will be selected for the summer 2023 program through a competitive application and interview process. The program is open to college students from all majors who are residents of McHenry County.

Interns will be matched with participating McHenry County nonprofit organizations based on interests, skills and the host’s specific needs.

The deadline for applications is Jan. 27.

For more information, go to leadershipgmc.org/programs/intern-program/ or contact Catherine Jones at 815-451-4892 or cjones@leadershipgmc.org.