December 01, 2022
McHenry County Historical Society to hold Holiday Open House

By Shaw Local News Network
The McHenry County Historical Society will hold its annual Holiday Open House from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 6422 Main Street in Union.

The McHenry County Historical Society will hold its annual Holiday Open House, the centerpiece of which will be this 125-year-old German church nativity made by sculptor Konrad Rabbels of Kevlaer, Germany. (Provided by McHenry County Historical Society)

This free event will include live music, a bake sale, a holiday selfie station and a Christmas display from Golden Glow of Christmas Past members Dave Harms and Lynne Eltrevoog, according to a news release. The centerpiece of this year’s display is a 125-year-old German church nativity made by sculptor Konrad Rabbels of Kevlaer, Germany.

In anticipation of next year’s 40th anniversary of the film “A Christmas Story,” the three animated elves from the movie’s opening will be part of the display.

The display will remain up through Jan. 6, with the exception of Dec. 23, 26 and 30, as well as New Year’s Day. Museum hours are form 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Regular museum admission applies after Saturday’s event.

For more information, call 815-923-2267 or go to gothistory.org. A limited number of guided group tours are available by appointment with Kurt Begalka at kurt@mchenrycountyhistory.org.