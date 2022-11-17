U.S. Postal Service worker sustains life-threatening injuries in crash near Harvard

A U.S. Postal Service driver was seriously injured in a crash Wednesday afternoon when her delivery truck struck a tree, a Harvard Fire Protection District spokesman said.

The Harvard Fire Protection District was dispatched at 3:51 p.m. Wednesday to the 16400 block of McGuire Road east of Harvard where crews found a U.S. Postal Service vehicle up against a tree with heavy front-end damage, spokesman Alex Vucha said.

Before arrival, crews received reports of an unconscious patient in the vehicle and requested Mercyhealth’s MD-1 emergency response program for additional assistance, Vucha said. A REACT helicopter was placed on standby but declined due to inclement weather in the area.

Once arrived, emergency responders found the female driver of the postal truck alert but seriously injured, Vucha said. She was taken by ambulance to Javon Bea Hospital–Riverside in Rockford with serious, life-threatening injuries.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.