Mercyhealth offers 24 scholarships for students pursuing health care jobs

Mercyhealth will offer 24 scholarships totaling $33,000 next year to students students pursuing careers in health care.

Applications for the scholarships must be received by Jan. 20 and include:

Mercyhealth Community Scholarship: Seven $2,000 scholarships are available to graduating seniors or those enrolled in college programs throughout Mercyhealth’s service area. Five will be given to students pursuing general health care careers and two will be giving to nursing students.

Mercyhealth Minority or Veteran Scholarship: Two $2,000 scholarships are available to minority or veteran individuals residing in Mercyhealth’s service area who are pursuing education in health care careers.

Mercyhealth Ethnic Minority Nursing Scholarship: Three $1,000 scholarships are available to ethnic minority individuals pursuing nursing degrees and residing in Mercyhealth’s service area. Students must be fluent in Spanish.

Mercyhealth Harvard Medical Staff Scholarship: Two $1,000 scholarships are available to graduating seniors at Harvard High School.

Mercyhealth Crystal Lake Scholarship: Four $1,000 scholarships are available to graduating seniors in Crystal Lake-based Community High School District 155, which includes Crystal Lake Central, Crystal Lake South, Cary-Grove, Prairie Ridge high schools, who are pursuing careers in health care.

Mercyhealth Janesville Medical Staff Scholarship: Six $1,000 scholarships are available to graduating seniors who live in Janesville, Milton, Beloit, Whitewater, Edgerton, Walworth, Brodhead, Delavan or Evansville in Wisconsin.

For more information or to apply, go to mercyhealthsystem.org/scholarships.