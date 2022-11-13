McHenry County seeks public comment for solid waste plan

The McHenry County Department of Health is in the process of updating the county’s solid waste plan and is seeking public input on the draft changes.

Every 10 years, the health department updates the plan and sets strategic goals to maximize recycling and waste diversion rates, as well as minimize the amount of waste that is put in a landfill.

Public input is an important part of the process, and comments received will be provided to the McHenry County Board for consideration during its meeting Nov. 17, according to a news release.

A copy of the draft plan, which was developed with input from the McHenry County Solid Waste Advisory Committee and the Waste Reduction Committee of the Environmental Defenders of McHenry County, is available at bit.ly/MCDHSolid.

Comments can be submitted via email to the MCDH’s solid waste manager at Kmboeckmann@mchenrycountyil.gov or by calling 815-334-4585.